Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian praises Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston for their good deed

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian praised Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for launching their merchandise, with all proceeds going to the San Luis Del Rio community where their company, Dos Hombres, is based.

Paul and Cranston, co-stars on the popular television show Breaking Bad, founded Dos Hombres, a mezcal company, in 2019 and Ohanian was one of the company's early investors.

Dos Hombres recently took to its social media to announce the launch of their new merchandise. They added that the funds earned from the merchandise would help road reconstruction and infrastructure improvements in the village of San Luis Del Rio, where the agaves used to make Dos Hombres are grown and harvested.

“Hey there you wonderful humans. We are launching our new Merch. 100% of the proceeds of this merch will go back to the beautiful community of San Luis Del Rio, the magical village we are blessed to produce Dos Hombres out of. The money raised will help support infrastructure and rebuilding roads for the village and beyond. Take a look at doshombres.com or click the link in our bio to help support this wonderful community that makes Dos Hombres a reality. Raising a glass to you all,” a social media post read.

Alexis Ohanian took to his Instagram story to praise Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for their good work.

“Well done as always @bryancranston @aaronpaul,” wrote Alexis Ohanian on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pay tribute to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian paid tribute to their friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh a year after his passing. Abloh succumbed to cancer on November 28, 2021.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has worked with Abloh on several occasions through Nike. She took to Instagram to express her grief over the designer's death, saying she still misses him and how grateful she was to have worked with Abloh.

“It’s been a year and I still can’t put into words the sorrow that I feel. Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn’t be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever Virgil Abloh,” wrote Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the last conversation he had with Abloh.

"The last thing Virgil wrote me. Just a couple weeks before he passed. My forever Reminder to focus on the passion," Ohanian tweeted.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes