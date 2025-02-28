  • home icon
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $300M-worth Lewis Hamilton's bold 'Don't compare me to anyone else' nod to own greatness

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Feb 28, 2025 13:25 GMT
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (left), Lewis Hamilton (right), Sources: Getty
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (left), Lewis Hamilton (right), Sources: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, delivered his reaction to Lewis Hamilton's confident statement about himself. Hamilton, joint-record winner of seven F1 World Drivers' Championship titles, urged people to stop making comparisons between him and other F1 drivers, citing a number of different aspects of his life.

On Friday, February 28, Reddit co-founder Ohanian shared an Instagram Story featuring a picture of Hamilton alongside the statement, which was part of the F1 legend's recent TIME interview. It went:

"Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority."
also-read-trending Trending

Ohanian tagged Lewis Hamilton in the Instagram story and also added an emoji to express his amazement at reading the Brit's impactful words.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story dated February 28, 2025, featuring Lewis Hamilton's profound message (Source: Instagram/alexisohanian)
Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story dated February 28, 2025, featuring Lewis Hamilton's profound message (Source: Instagram/alexisohanian)

Hamilton, who on multiple occasions spoke about his admiration for Serena Williams, wrote a heartfelt social media post for the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major winner following her retirement at the 2022 US Open.

"We will never see another Serena Williams": Lewis Hamilton after tennis legend's emotional US Open farewell

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)
Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton penned a lengthy Instagram post a day after Serena Williams' loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open. The defeat marked the end of Williams' stellar tennis-playing career, during which she established herself as one of the greatest-ever tennis players in both singles and doubles.

"We will never see another Serena. She’s one of a kind. She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness. She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful," Hamilton wrote.
The F1 legend also remembered watching Williams and elder sister Venus when they started their respective pro tennis careers. Hamilton referred to the sisters as "superheroes."

"I remember watching her and Venus at their first games with my dad on TV. Seeing such talented women dominating a field where no one looked like them gave me hope. They made me believe that superheroes are real, and they can look me and my family. I never dreamed in a million years I would meet these heroes and come to call them my friends. I knew that I wasn’t alone because of you. I knew I could never give up because you didn’t. I can’t thank you two enough," he added.

In November 2023, Williams stirred controversy when she remarked on social media that Hamilton deserved to have nine F1 World Drivers' Championship titles instead of seven.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
