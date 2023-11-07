Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was impressed by her larger-than-life look at the recent 2023 CFDA awards.

Serena Williams attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Monday, November 6. The prestigious event was held at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York. Several celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emma Chamberlain, marked their presence as well.

At the event, Serena Williams was crowned the Fashion Icon, which was the biggest award of the night. The former tennis player thus became the first athlete in history to bag the accolade.

Williams dazzled in a Thom Browne creation – a stunning black gown with a long train, covered with sequins. The mother-of-two showed off her puff sleeves, which were adorned with dangling crystals throughout.

Serena Williams’ hair was braided in a blue, red and white-colored long ribbon. She completed the look with a diamond flower necklace and pearl drop earnings.

The tennis legend’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was taken by her glorious look and shared his feelings by posting her picture on social media and adding a smirk emoji.

Serena Williams at the CFDA Awards: The tennis court was like my runway

Serena Williams, who retired at the 2022 US Open, spoke about her fashion legacy at Monday’s CFDA Awards.

“It’s great. Like I just feel like you can be yourself in fashion,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said in a red-carpet conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

Over the years, Williams has made her mark on the court not only as a tennis player, but also as a fashion icon. From her denim skirt look at the 2004 US Open to her controversial bodysuit at the 2018 French Open, the American has sported several iconic looks during her Grand Slam appearances, which have made her a trend-setter.

“You can always – especially in sport. I used my platform to be myself and also to show myself in fashion,” she said, further elaborating on her approach towards the creative industry. “It was like my runway, you know. And so, for me, that’s what means the most.”

Williams also studied fashion design and business, attending the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale between 2000 and 2003. The entrepreneur and former tennis player launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, in 2018. A year later, the American started her eponymous jewelry line as well.

