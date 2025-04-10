Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Lakers star Luka Doncic's heroics against ex-team Mavericks

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the highly anticipated comeback of Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, who returned to Dallas to face his former team, the Mavericks. Doncic was traded unexpectedly to the Lakers in February.

Ad

Reddit co-founder Ohanian, known for his avid interest in various sports, is an NBA and WNBA fan. During the Lakers vs. Mavericks game, he shared a clip posted by streaming platform Playback on X and wrote:

"Who else is watching on Playback tonigh

"Who else is watching on Playback tonight?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Playback is a Social live streaming platform that is funded by Ohanian's investment firm 776. It has also received funding from Khosla Ventures and National Basketball Association (NBA) Investments.

The Mavericks hosted their former star Doncic on Wednesday, April 9, as they took on the Lakers. The Slovenian showed what the Mavericks were missing as he scored 45 points against his former team, his 46th career 40-point game. Eventually, the Lakers bagged the win with a 112-97 scoreline.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian emphasized the importance of athletes after Luka Doncic's first match against the Mavericks earned record views

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the TGL - Source: Getty

Late in February 2025, Luka Dončić played his first game against the Dallas Mavericks after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The highly anticipated game raked in 2.5 million views, which was "the most-watched NBA regular season cable telecast this season (excl. opening night)."

Ad

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reshared the post on X, which highlighted this number, and wrote:

"Owners and leagues should always remember that athletes are the reason why people watch sports. Focus on them & their stories and everything else falls in place (lessons learned building @weareangelcity @WeAreLAGC @OffseasonFC @athlos @InnerCircleApp and more to be announced)"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian is also an active investor in sports and owns the Los Angeles Golf Club franchise in the TGL. His LA franchise had heartily welcomed Doncic after his trade, and the Reddit co-founder pitched the idea of bringing him to the golf course during the offseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian owns the LAGC along with his wife Serena Williams, their daughters Olympia and Adira and Serena's sister Venus Williams. Elsewhere, Ohanian also co-owns Angel City FC in the NWSL and created a hit X-exclusive show called the 'Offseason', which followed 11 NWSL stars during the offseason.

Williams has also followed her husband's love for entrepreneurship and runs a beauty line called 'WYN.' The 43-year-old also owns a venture capital firm called 'Serena Ventures.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas