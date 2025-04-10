Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform in his return to Dallas? (April 9)

Luka Doncic was back in Dallas for the first time since his shocking trade to the LA Lakers in early February. Doncic has been balling for the Lakers after struggling a bit after the trade. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are going to be in the play-in tournament.

Ad

Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game with the Lakers. He has stayed healthy after dealing with a calf injury before the trade. He was also emotional after the Mavericks played a video tribute for him before the game.

But how did "Luka Magic" perform against the Mavericks in his return to Dallas?

Here are Luka Doncic's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Luka Doncic 31 3 3 3 0 2 1 18:39 11-16 6-8 3-6 +5

Ad

Trending

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More