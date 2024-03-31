Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently reacted to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's remarks about Formula 1 being a "male-dominated sport."

Hamilton made these comments before the Australian Grand Prix, where he had to retire due to an engine failure towards the race's conclusion. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc, along with McLaren's Lando Norris, secured the top three positions.

During a press conference, Hamilton referenced the incident involving Red Bull suspending a female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior. It's worth noting that Horner was cleared of all accusations by an independent investigation earlier in March.

The Brit said:

"It is still a male-dominated sport. And we are living in a time where the message is: 'If you file a complaint, you will be fired.' And that is a terrible narrative to be projecting to the world, especially when we're talking about inclusivity. We need to make sure we are staying true to the core values."

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, took to his Instagram stories on March 31 to endorse the seven-time world champion's comments:

Alexis Ohanian via Instagram stories

"We will never see another Serena Williams; She’s one of a kind" - Lewis Hamilton

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams brought her illustrious career, spanning over two decades, to an end at the 2022 US Open, after losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. She also teamed up with her sister Venus to play doubles at Flushing Meadows, but they were defeated in the opening round by the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

In light of that, Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Williams on his Instagram account. He called the 23-time Grand Slam champion the "greatest of all time" and emphasized that no one can replace her.

"Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time, @serenawilliams. We will never see another Serena. She’s one of a kind. She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness," Hamilton wrote.

The Brit also reminisced about watching the Williams sisters on TV as a child with his father and thanked them for paving the path for people of color into the sporting world, including himself.

"I remember watching her and Venus at their first games with my dad on TV. Seeing such talented women dominating a field where no one looked like them gave me hope. They made me believe that superheroes are real, and they can look me and my family," Hamilton wrote.

"I never dreamed in a million years I would meet these heroes and come to call them my friends. I knew that I wasn’t alone because of you. I knew I could never give up because you didn’t. I can’t thank you two enough," he added.

