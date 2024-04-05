Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to American actor Mark Hamill's iconic inscription on the 1980 Topps Star Wars Empire Strikes Back #102 card, which partly reads "Vader guy is a loser."

Hamill is best known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in both the original and sequel trilogies of the Star Wars franchise.

Ohanian is a collector of trading cards, particularly sports trading cards. He has a wide collection of sports cards, including cards featuring his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick, and several others. Ohanian often shares his passion for collecting trading cards on social media.

Alexis Ohanian is one of the creators of Mantel, a content platform designed for collectors of sports cards, memorabilia, comics, cars, and watches. Recently, the official Mantel page took to social media to share a picture of the 1980 Topps Star Wars Empire Strikes Back #102 card signed by Mark Hamill, which also featured an inscription from the actor.

"The Vader guy is a loser... Hope he doesn't have kids," Hamill had written.

Reacting to the Star Wars card, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian called Hamill's inscription as "legendary."

"Legendary inscription, @MarkHamill," Ohanian posted on X.

The same card featuring Mark Hamill's autograph, along with a different inscription that reads "Oh Sh*t," is also Topps authenticated. This rare collectible is valued at approximately $5,000 on CoolSprings Galleria.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently showed off his Alex Morgan trading card

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently showed off his Alex Morgan sports trading card. Morgan is an American professional soccer player who currently serves as the captain of San Diego Wave FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She has previously co-captained the United States women's national soccer team from 2018 to 2020.

Ohanian, a close friend of Morgan, has been instrumental in guiding her through the world of sports investment. As a result, she has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) of the TGL, a venture owned by Ohanian with Venus and Serena Williams as investors.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of his latest sports trading card, the 'PSA 10 GEM-MT Alex Morgan 2011 Panini REWE Rookie Card Women's World Cup Germany.' He also mentioned his intention to present one of these cards to Morgan during their upcoming LAGC gathering.

"Boom! Got a few of these back from PSA graded 10! @alexmorgan13 I'm gonna bring one next @wearelagc meetup," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Williams and Ohanian became parents for the second time in August 2023, when the former World No. 1 gave birth to her second daughter Adira River. Their oldest daughter Olympia was born in September 2017.

