Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian reimagines American icon as USWNT star, ballerina and more 

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is also Serena Williams' husband, recently spent some time toying with the image-generating AI application Midjourney,

Following a dare from someone on his team, Ohanian conjured up AI-generated images of Serena Williams playing various sports on Midjourney The first image was that of Williams as a striker for the U.S. women’s soccer team. Alexis felt that the results were quite good.

“Just for fun, someone on my team dared me to use midjourney to create AI art of Serena playing different sports," Ohanian wrote on Twitter. "They actually turned out pretty cool. Here's Serena Williams striker (probably) for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team."

Ohanian also attempted to generate an image of Williams as a figure skater but couldn’t quite figure out the suitable prompts and kept getting his wife in speed-skater garb. There was also an attempt to showcase Serena as a ballet dancer, which was an activity she enjoyed as a kid.

“She asked me to do figure skating next. The AI first kept giving me speed skating but I sorted it out. I need to get better at these prompts — still, it's fun to mess around,” wrote Ohanian while tweaking the prompts on the AI program for the desired result.

Serena Williams gets ready to welcome another Ohanian into the family

Tennis legend Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced that they are expecting an addition to their family at the Met Gala earlier in May. As it turns out, their daughter Olympia learned the news a day before they made the information public.

Williams shared a YouTube video of herself and Alexis Ohanian sharing the special news with Olympia. The four-minute-long video began with Williams disclosing a positive pregnancy test.

In the video, Williams reminds Olympia of how she was praying for a sibling and mentions that she is not getting fat but has a baby growing in her belly.

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Williams said. “We went to the doctor and it turns out I’m not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly.”

The five-year-old’s reacted by running around excitedly. Off-camera, she can be heard stumbling and falling but quickly gets back up with an, “I’m okay."

