Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian salutes $10M-worth Lupita Nyong'o & team after family movie night watching 'The Wild Robot'

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was all praises for the cast and crew of the movie, The Wild Robot, as he and his family enjoyed the movie. The movie stars the $10Million-worth Lupita Nyong'o (according to Celebrity Net Worth) alongside Hollywood bigshots such as Pedro Pascal and Catherine O'Hara, to name a few.

On February 8, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to his X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team on the movie and shared how his family enjoyed every bit of the movie.

"Our whole family loved The Wild Robot. Give 'em all the awards. @Lupita_Nyongo + team you all made a beautiful film," Ohanian wrote.

The animated science fiction film was released in theatres in the USA on 27 September 2024. Directed by Chris Sanders, this film tells the story of a service robot who is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. Lupita gave voice to the character of Roz- the robot, Pedro Pascal voiced Fink- a fox, while Kit Connors voices the role of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill.

Alexis Ohanian has frequently expressed his affection toward various forms of media and is often seen sharing praises for his favorites online. Last week, he expressed his delight after getting his hands on a prop from the well-acclaimed movie, Gladiator (2000).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian elated after getting hands on the Maximus helmet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his excitement after receiving the Maximus helmet, a well-known prop from the Gladiator movie. On January 31, he shared a video of himself on X (formerly Twitter) enacting Maximus Decimus' role while trying on the headgear.

“Okay, so this piece right here is straight out of one of the most legendary moments in movie history... Doesn’t fit my head, but doesn't matter. This thing is legendary. Definitely adding this to my @onMantel page,” Ohanian wrote.

Released in 2000, this movie was a Hollywood blockbuster and won five Oscars - Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing.

A movie enthusiast, Ohanian also has a penchant for collecting props and memorabilia from various sources. Along with Brent Montgomery and Evan Parker, Ohanian co-founded the social media platform Mantel in 2024. This platform provides a space for all collectors to showcase their collections and prized possessions. As his wife's biggest cheerleader, the tech mogul also possesses a large collection of Serena Williams sports cards as well.

