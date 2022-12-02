Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends his love to Shina Novalinga after singer opens up on mental health struggles

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showed his support for singer and activist Shina Novalinga after she revealed that she has been struggling with mental illness.

Novalinga conveyed that she attempted to kill herself on November 1 as the 24-year-old found it arduous to cope with the mental stress she was under. The singer, who is currently in recovery, took to social media to state that she attempted suicide a few days back and that she is currently in recovery.

"I want to share my story with you because I know deep down I’m not alone. I am tired of putting this image everyday when in reality, I am battling with depression. Mental illness is real. I am grateful to be given another chance. I am grateful for my family and my friends. I know I can get better, I know we can get out of this. Time off is needed. Thank you for being by my side," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Ohanian and several others replied to the Canadian's post to show their support.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian comments on Novalinga's Instagram post

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reminisces his last conversation with late designer Virgil Abloh

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, in another heartwarming gesture on social media, reminisced about the final conversation that he had with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Abloh was associated with Williams for several years during her career, designing many of her iconic on-court outfits. He passed away on November 28 last year after struggling with cancer.

Ohanian, on Abloh's first death anniversary, recollected the last conversation between the two. In a Twitter post on Monday, the Reddit co-founder stated that the final text from him before leaving the world is what reminds Ohanian "to focus on the passion."

"The last thing Virgil wrote me. Just a couple weeks before he passed. My forever Reminder to focus on the passion," he tweeted.

He shared a screenshot of the conversation with Abloh in his post. The late designer asked about Ohanian's 'passion projects' that are at the 'top of his list.'

The screenshot of Ohanian's chat with Abloh

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes