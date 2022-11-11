Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable picture of daughter Olympia dressed as a flower girl for a wedding

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a photo of himself with his daughter during a wedding reception.

In 2015, Williams and Ohanian fell head over heels for one another, and their relationship has only grown since then. They married in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

Since then, Williams and Ohanian have kept their fans up to date on what's going on with their daughter's life and the adorable moments they share with her. Olympia was recently seen serving as a flower girl at a wedding in a photo that Alexis Ohanian posted on Instagram with her. Ohanian was mesmerized by his daughter's cuteness and captioned his story with:

"I got a photo with the prettiest little flower girl."

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success" - Venus Williams on Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams recently told GLAMOUR UK in an interview that both she and Serena Williams are sharing some "fantastic stories" with the world and that they have perhaps discovered their niche.

"We’re telling some fantastic stories. I think that we found a little bit of our niche, so we want to continue that, and other than that Serena’s doing venture capital. I go with her sometimes to conferences, though I’m not going to do venture capital," she said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also expressed her pride in her sister and how seeing Serena's success inspires her to achieve great things of her own.

"But I like watching her and everyone’s telling me how amazing she is. People I meet around the world tell me, ‘We invested in your sister’s fund.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I did too!’ So, it’s great to see her come into her own there. I think she's a natural," she said.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," she added.

Finally, she referred to her younger sister as the "greatest" and added that she had learned a lot from her.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever," she stated.

