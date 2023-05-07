Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently shared his first creation using Midjourney artificial intelligence (AI). The creation is a stunning depiction of the tennis legend as the iconic DC superhero, Wonder Woman. Ohanian also expressed his admiration for the advancements in technology that made this possible.

Midjourney is a revolutionary artificial intelligence program and service that creates images based on natural language prompts. The state-of-the-art technology is on par with other advanced AI systems like OpenAI's DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.

With Midjourney's Discord server, users effortlessly produce stunning visuals that precisely capture their ideas and concepts.

On Saturday, May 6, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share how he used Midjourney 5.1 AI technology to create an image of Serena Williams as Wonder Woman.

"This Saturday, I decided to really dig into Midjourney 5.1 and WOW — this has already come a long way in just 6 months. This was my first try with Serena as Wonder Woman," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams launches new YouTube channel to give fans a peek into her life

Serena Williams recently launched a new YouTube channel, where her fans will get an exclusive glimpse into the tennis legend's life. The channel has already gained immense popularity with over 2,500 subscribers in a short span of time.

In her first video, Serena shared a sneak peek into her preparation for the 2023 Met Gala, where she publicly announced her second pregnancy. The former World No. 1 shared that she made the decision not to inform her five-year-old daughter, Olympia, about the impending arrival of a new sibling.

Olympia was not told due to her inability to keep a secret. Instead, the news was only revealed to her moments before Serena departed for one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

The video then goes on to show Serena Williams with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on their way to the gala, where they announced her pregnancy.

The duo also posted the news of the new pregnancy on Instagram.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour [Vogue editor-in-chief and MET Gala co-chair] invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams is not the only member of her family to venture into the world of YouTube. Her sister, Venus Williams, established her channel on the platform in 2019, where she intermittently shares vlogs about her life and has amassed over 130,000 subscribers.

