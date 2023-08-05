Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares American's pregnancy transition with daughter Olympia in heartfelt video

Tennis legend Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared an adorable video of the American's first pregnancy transition with their daughter Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian married each other in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

The tennis player and tech entrepreneur are pregnant with their second child. They recently announced on their social media accounts that they are expecting a baby girl.

Following this, the co-founder of Reddit took to Twitter to share a video of Serena Williams' pregnancy journey with Olympia. He opened up about the emotions of impending fatherhood, expressing excitement for their soon-to-arrive daughter to become part of their family.

"6lb 13.5oz — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. changed my life. You don't know what kind of dad you're gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time. Can't wait for you to join the family, Jellybean. We made this video for Olympia; you already got a drone show, but stay tuned...," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares valuable parenting advice he received from Barack Obama

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pictured with Olympia.

In an interview with E! News, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalled that he received parenting advice from former US President Barack Obama on the importance of being a good role model for his daughter.

"The man you are to your wife is man that your daughter is going to see and come to expect. So, remember every time you're with your wife, you are role modeling that behavior not just for your daughter but for whoever she's going to get to know in her later life," Ohanian recalled Obama saying.

Ohanian also discussed his relationship with the 23-time Grand Slam winner and how she impacts him.

"Having someone as special as Serena [Williams] as a partner is a consistent reminder of self-improvement. I knew I have found someone I was going to spend the rest of my life with because she was someone who I knew I would never outgrow," he said.

He added that having a child with Serena Williams was a "cheat code" for growing and improving as a person.

"Here was something where I got to spend the rest of my life just trying to get better. Obviously, having a child with her is a cheat code, because you really understand the opportunity you have to speak all of that into someone who you want nothing more than the best for," Ohanian said.

