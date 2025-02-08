  • home icon
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares confident prediction for Gabby Thomas as he teases 'even bigger' Athlos event

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian (Left) and Gabby Thomas (Right)
Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has praised Gabby Thomas for her tremendous achievements in 2024 including three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Paris. The renowned entrepreneur predicted that even greater things would come her way and extended support from his brainchild, Athlos.

Ohanian channeled his passion for supporting women in sports to create Athlos. Last year, the inaugural premier track and field meet featured globally renowned athletes like Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Faith Kipyegon. It also set new records in track and field competitions with a groundbreaking prize of $60,000 for each event.

In a tweet, Ohanian praised the five-time Olympic medalist and hinted at a better track and field meet to heighten excitement among fans and athletes.

"2024 was only the start. Sky is the limit for @itsgabbyt — and you KNOW we're running it back with @athlos again this year...even BIGGER," Serena Williams's husband wrote.

Ohanian also shared snapshots of an article published by Time Magazine titled "Gabby Thomas' life is much more than Olympic medals." The article delves deeply into the young athlete's personal life and her interest in leading non-profit organizations.

Gabby Thomas highlights the real worth of Serena Williams's husband-led Athlos in women's sports

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Speaking at the Tiger 21 conference alongside Alexis Ohanian last month, Gabby Thomas took immense pride in applauding the opportunity she received from Serena Williams's husband's event:

"As athletes, we felt so appreciated. Every small detail was done with us in mind to create something with longevity. As Alexis said, those things get us excited about competing about being in the sport. There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended.
Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like, I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was."

Ohanian has now hinted at even bigger surprises for the next edition of Athlos.

