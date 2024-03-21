Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpse of beach day with daughter Olympia; shares hilarious story of her reluctance to walk on sand

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about a day at the beach with his daughter Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian's relationship began by chance in Rome in 2015, leading to their engagement in 2016, and culminating in their wedding ceremony in November 2017. The couple has two daughters together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, born in September 2017, and Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023.

On a recent beach outing, Olympia expressed her dislike for the feeling of sand on her wet feet. In response, she asked her father to carry her back to their golf cart. Alexis didn’t hesitate to fulfill his daughter’s request.

Ohanian took to Instagram on March 20, to share this sweet moment with his followers. The post included pictures of him carrying Olympia in his arms, away from the sandy beach.

"'Papa, uppy!!' @olympiaohanian doesn’t wanna get her wet feet covered with sand, so I gotta carry her back to the golf cart," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams spotted in the stands during sister Venus' first-round match at the 2024 Miami Open

Venus and Serena Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Serena Williams, joined by her daughter Olympia, was recently spotted at the 2024 Miami Open. They were seen cheering on Serena's sister Venus as she competed against Diana Shnaider in the first round.

The official WTA's social media account posted a short clip where Serena can be seen in the stands during the match.

"That look at the end 😊 @serenawilliams is in the house 👋 #MiamiOpen," WTA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus was granted a wildcard for competing at the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament. She won the Miami Open title in 1998, 1999, and 2001 by defeating Anna Kournikova, Serena, and Jennifer Capriati, respectively. The former World No. 1 also made it to the final in 2010, but lost to Kim Clijsters 6-2, 6-1.

Additionally, she also reached the quarterfinals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2015, and 2018), and semifinals (2002, 2005, 2009, and 2017) on numerous occasions.

This year, the American was making her 22nd appearance at the tournament. She lost in the first round to Shnaider 6-3, 6-3, with the latter now set to face 17th seed Madison Keys in the next round.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams holds the record for the most Miami Open titles by any player with eight (2002-2004, 2007, 2008, and 2013-2015). She also made it to the finals in 1999 and 2009.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas