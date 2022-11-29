Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares picture of his wife's new sports card, compares it with vintage version of the same

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to social media to display a new sports card of the 23-time Grand Slam champion he recently purchased.

Ohanian is an avid sports fan and a massive supporter of his wife. Aside from his business endeavors, the Reddit co-founder devotes time to his passion for collecting valuable sports cards.

He took to social media on Monday to share an artistic rendering of Serena Williams' rookie card he purchased recently and compared it by placing it alongside a vintage version of the same he had from SI Kids (Sports Illustrated for Kids). The original rookie card features an image from her first Grand Slam victory at the US Open in 1999.

“@TheRealNaturel just arrived - compare to the original @serenawilliams SI Kids RC," Ohanian tweeted.

"It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face" - Serena Williams on baking with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams along with her daughter Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Serena Williams described what her lazy day looked like. She admitted to ignoring her daughter for a while so she could get a little more rest as she was worn out.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that she enjoys binge-watching shows, particularly happy-ending action films.

"I literally just had to ignore Olympia this [one] day because I was exhausted. I literally slept for like almost a day, it was crazy...ummm but okay so I would sleep in and then I don't know... I love to watch lots of TV shows...like I'm big on binging anything cheesy you know. I don't like serious stuff, I love action because it's fast and it's like usually has happy endings," Serena Williams said.

While her daughter Olympia has shown interest in baking, the American star claimed that she dislikes baking with her as she splatters ingredients everywhere.

"I love to bake and I refuse to bake gluten-free. I do have a gluten allergy but I'm not coeliac or anything. So, I absolutely love baking. I do not bake gluten-free and I will eat it. I just suffer for a few hours and I'm good," she said.

"Hopefully she [Olympia] doesn't see this. I do and I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere. It's just like over and over and I'm just like, 'Okay.' It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face," she added.

