Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares snap of starting a mullet

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian is taking his admiration for tennis player JJ Wolf to the next level. The co-founder of Reddit has decided to grow a mullet for the year 2024, inspired by Wolf’s hairstyle. Ohanian recently shared a picture of him in a hair salon, getting ready to rock the mullet look.

The mullet is a hairstyle that is short at the front and sides, and long at the back. It was popular in the 1980s and 1990s and has made a comeback in recent years, especially among celebrities and athletes.

JJ Wolf, a rising star of American tennis, has also embraced the mullet as his trademark. He is currently ranked World No. 53 and has a win-loss record of 26-25 this season.

Ohanian recently expressed his desire to grow a mullet like Wolf on X ( formerly Twitter) last week.

"I’m growing a mullet for 2024. JJ Wolf inspired me," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian did not waste any time in fulfilling his promise. On Sunday, December 17, he posted a picture of him in a hair salon, getting his hair cut and styled into a mullet.

"Mullet loading…" Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pushes for paternity leave after study shows fatherhood shapes men's brains

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 The Women's Sports Foundation's Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently endorsed a study advocating for the advantages of paternity leave for new fathers.

Following the birth of their second child, Adira River, in August, the co-founder of Reddit and entrepreneur temporarily stepped away from work to be with Adira and their elder daughter Olympia at their residence in Florida.

Ohanian took to Instagram to express his support for a groundbreaking study showing the transformative effect of paternity leave on fatherhood, particularly through neural adaptations in fathers' brains.

Ohanian shared a reel about a study that compared the brain scans of new fathers in Spain and California, where they have different paternity leave policies. The study found that the Spanish fathers, who had longer and fully paid leave, showed more brain changes related to attention and parenting skills.

The clip concluded that taking paternity leave can help a person become a better father and partner. It also encourages new dads to take advantage of it if possible.

"As if I needed more reasons to champion paternity leave."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

