Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares strongly-worded message as Lakers vs Mavericks draws record 2.5 million viewers after Luka Doncic trade

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a passionate sports enthusiast who frequently shares his insights online. Recently, the tech entrepreneur highlighted the importance of prioritizing athletes and their stories after the Los Angeles Lakers versus Dallas Mavericks NBA game drew 2.5 million viewers.

Luka Dončić faced the Dallas Mavericks, his former team, for the first time since being traded to the Lakers at the beginning of this month. The game attracted 2.5 million viewers on TNT, marking the network’s highest audience since the NBA’s opening night. This follows a trend of strong ratings for Lakers games, starting with Dončić’s debut against the Jazz on Feb. 10, which garnered 2.01 million viewers on ESPN.

Ohanian, a renowned tech entrepreneur, is a major investor in several sports ventures, including the NWSL’s Angel City FC and TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club. He also organized the all-women track event Athlos and co-produced the NWSL reality show Offseason.

As Luka Dončić's match hit a major milestone, Ohanian emphasized that fans watch sports for the athletes, not just the business. Citing his work with his sporting ventures and investments, he highlighted this approach as key to their growth.

"Owners and leagues should always remember that athletes are the reason why people watch sports. Focus on them & their stories and everything else falls in place (lessons learned building @weareangelcity @WeAreLAGC @OffseasonFC @athlos @InnerCircleApp and more to be announced)," he wrote on X.

The 41-year-old further clarified that his point wasn't about the trade itself but about athletes being the main reason fans watch sports.

On February 26, the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks, while Luka Dončić impressed with a triple-double, recording 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists against his former team.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian warmly welcomed Luka Doncic's entry to the Los Angeles Lakers

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

During the 2029 first-round draft pick the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles, receiving Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a pick in return.

Following the surprising trade, Alexis Ohanian's co-owned team LAGC, welcomed the 25-year-old on X.

"Let’s go @luka7doncic ! Welcome to LA 😎", they wrote.

Ohanian later responded to a post, inviting Dončić to join him on the golf course after the NBA season ends.

"@luka7doncic let’s get you out on the course with our guys when the season’s over," he wrote.

In addition to Alexis Ohanian, his wife Serena Williams, their daughter Olympia, and Serena's sister Venus also hold major stakes in LAGC.

