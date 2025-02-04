  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends intriguing invite to Luka Doncic as NBA star arrives in LA after shocking Lakers trade

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends intriguing invite to Luka Doncic as NBA star arrives in LA after shocking Lakers trade

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Feb 04, 2025 03:27 GMT
Luka Doncic (L) and Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Luka Doncic (L) and Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has entended an interesting invitation to Luka Doncic following the NBA star's arrival in Los Angeles. Doncic has made the move from Dallas after the Mavericks initiated a shocking trade of their star player with the Lakers.

As part of the unexpected trade, the Mavericks sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles-based team in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.

Following Luka Doncic's arrival in California, the Los Angeles Golf Club, which is co-owned by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Alexis Ohanian, issued a warm welcome to the 25-year-old on social media.

"Let’s go @luka7doncic! Welcome to LA 😎," the LAGC handle posted.
also-read-trending Trending

Ohanian also reached out personally, extending an intriguing offer for Doncic to hit the course with LAGC stars like Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose once the NBA season ended.

"@luka7doncic let’s get you out on the course with our guys when the season’s over," he wrote.

The Reddit co-founder also shared a humorous take on the surprising trade, joking about the fate of Luka Doncic's No. 77 Mavericks jerseys.

"On sale!?" he posted alongside a picture of Doncic's Mavericks jersey.

Alongside Alexis Ohanian, Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim have also weighed in on the enormity of the trade.

"Keep dominating, my friend" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showers priase on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty
Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a dedicated NBA fan, regularly showing his support for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Reddit co-founder recently lavished praise on Antetokounmpo after he was named an All-Star starter for the ninth season in a row. Ohanian highlighted the 30-year-old's impressive stats and encouraged him to continue dominating the league.

"Fun-fact: 9X-in-a-row-All-Star Starter @Giannis_An34 (!!) is averaging a career-high 31.5 points (2nd in NBA) right now. Keep dominating, my friend," he posted on X.

Alexis Ohanian also shares a personal bond with Giannis Antetokounmpo, having previously spent time with the Greek and his brothers alongside Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia. Antetokounmpo shared an endearing picture of their "family time" and referred to Ohanian, Williams, and their daughter as the "three GOATs."

"Great family time with three GOATs 💪🏾❤️ @alexisohanian @serenawilliams @OlympiaOhanian," he wrote.

Ohanian also showed his support for Antetokounmpo by attending the NBA Cup final in person, cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks as they claimed a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी