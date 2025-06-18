Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his support as Caitlin Clark's WNBA return sees massive ratings boost for Fever vs Liberty

Earlier this week against the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark returned to the WNBA court after missing five games. With her, she brought back fans and viewership as she led the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win to hand defending champions their first loss of the season.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, celebrated the record-breaking viewership numbers from Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty.

Women’s sports journalist Arielle Chambers shared the viewership details:

“It’s up & stuck. Numbers don’t lie.”

The image attached showed that the game drew an average of 2.2 million viewers, peaking at 2.8 million, making it ESPN’s third-most-watched WNBA game ever on ABC.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ohanian chimed in with a one-emoji statement:

"💪."

Expand Tweet

According to Nielsen ratings, viewership has been up 76% compared to last season’s WNBA on ABC average. ESPN’s WNBA coverage is up 14% overall in 2025 from last season.

Moreover, according to SI, WNBA ratings plummeted to 50% after Clark was sidelined due to a quad injury.

“The more people we can get eyes on our game, they’ll fall in love with it because it’s the best players in the world,” coach Sandy Brondello said.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is in awe as Caitlin Clark returns with a splendid performance.

Alexis Ohanian is a fan of Caitlin Clark, and he has constantly kept tabs on her performances in her second season in the WNBA.

Clark, who returned from a left quad strain, delivered a series of three consecutive 3-pointers that sparked a 102–88 upset win over the Liberty.

Not long after the buzzer sounded, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a clip of Clark's hot streak. He captioned:

“sheesh @CaitlinClark22 is back!”

Expand Tweet

This set of 3-pointers helped the Fever in the first quarter against the Liberty. The former Iowa standout had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the game. Clark made seven of 14 3-pointers attempted.

Caitlin Clark's Fever qualified for the Commissioner's Trophy Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, 88-71. The Fever, who have now improved to 6-5 on the season, will face the Minnesota Lynx in the finals of the mid-season trophy.

Like Alexis Ohanian's wife Serena Williams became a major women's face in US Sports, Caitlin Clark is on a similar path in a different sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas