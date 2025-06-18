Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his support as Caitlin Clark's WNBA return sees massive ratings boost for Fever vs Liberty

Earlier this week against the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark returned to the WNBA court after missing five games. With her, she brought back fans and viewership as she led the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win to hand defending champions their first loss of the season.
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, celebrated the record-breaking viewership numbers from Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty.
Women’s sports journalist Arielle Chambers shared the viewership details:
“It’s up & stuck. Numbers don’t lie.”
The image attached showed that the game drew an average of 2.2 million viewers, peaking at 2.8 million, making it ESPN’s third-most-watched WNBA game ever on ABC.
Ohanian chimed in with a one-emoji statement:
"💪."
According to Nielsen ratings, viewership has been up 76% compared to last season’s WNBA on ABC average. ESPN’s WNBA coverage is up 14% overall in 2025 from last season.
Moreover, according to SI, WNBA ratings plummeted to 50% after Clark was sidelined due to a quad injury.
“The more people we can get eyes on our game, they’ll fall in love with it because it’s the best players in the world,” coach Sandy Brondello said.
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is in awe as Caitlin Clark returns with a splendid performance.
Alexis Ohanian is a fan of Caitlin Clark, and he has constantly kept tabs on her performances in her second season in the WNBA.
Clark, who returned from a left quad strain, delivered a series of three consecutive 3-pointers that sparked a 102–88 upset win over the Liberty.
Not long after the buzzer sounded, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a clip of Clark's hot streak. He captioned:
“sheesh @CaitlinClark22 is back!”
This set of 3-pointers helped the Fever in the first quarter against the Liberty. The former Iowa standout had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the game. Clark made seven of 14 3-pointers attempted.
Caitlin Clark's Fever qualified for the Commissioner's Trophy Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, 88-71. The Fever, who have now improved to 6-5 on the season, will face the Minnesota Lynx in the finals of the mid-season trophy.
Like Alexis Ohanian's wife Serena Williams became a major women's face in US Sports, Caitlin Clark is on a similar path in a different sport.
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas