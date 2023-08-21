Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in shock as Spanish football President controversially kisses player Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was taken aback by the surprising actions of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales after he controversially kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso following their World Cup win.

Rubiales is currently facing criticism for kissing Hermoso on the lips on the podium after Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Jenni Hermoso was not the sole Spanish player who was kissed by Luis Rubiales during the post-match celebrations. Rubiales also planted a kiss on Olga Carmona's cheek, who scored Spain’s winning goal.

Alexis Ohanian was taken aback by Rubiales' disrespectful gesture. He took to social media and wrote:

"WTF."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains how his daughter Olympia's love for soccer inspired him to co-found Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia attending Serena Williams' match at the National Bank Open Toronto

Alexis Ohanian recently revealed the driving force behind his decision to co-found and spearhead investments in Angel City FC. His steadfast commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women in sports has acted as the catalyst for his engagement with the soccer club.

During an interview with On Her Turf, Ohanian discussed his daughter Olympia's unwavering passion for soccer and how it ultimately led him to make a decision to invest in Angel City FC.

The tech entrepreneur revealed that he was taken aback by Olympia's enthusiasm while witnessing the US Women's National Team win the 2019 World Cup.

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey," he recalled.

Alexis Ohanian further detailed various aspects of his conversation with Serena Williams during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, when Olympia enthusiastically dashed around, donning an Alex Morgan jersey.

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted,'" he added.

Ohanian invested a whopping $100 million in Angel City FC, a start-up club that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

Angel City FC have already garnered significant attention from a star-studded lineup of celebrity investors, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, and Jessica Chastain.

