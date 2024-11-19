Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a picture of a wall adorned with memorabilia and photos of the NFL team Washington Commanders along with late legend Sean Taylor's jersey. Ohanian said he helped his father design the display in his home and shared that more collectibles were coming.

Ohanian, an avid Washington Commanders fan, frequently attends the team's games. The 41-year-old recently expressed his excitement on social media after the Commanders secured a last-second victory over the Chicago Bears, thanks to Jayden Daniels' hail mary pass to Noah Brown.

Alexis Ohanian's father, Chris, is also a devoted Washington Commanders fan. Nearly a year ago, the Reddit co-founder shared a nostalgic newspaper clipping showing him and his father looking disheartened after a defeat suffered by their team.

Ohanian this week showcased his and his father's shared passion for the Commanders, by showcasing a photo of a wall on X, featuring a jersey of the legendary Sean Taylor. He wrote:

"This is a wall in the man cave I helped build my dad in his home... I've got some more collectibles on the way for him..."

Sean Taylor was widely regarded as the prototypical NFL free safety, amassing 344 tackles (245 solo), 12 interceptions, 41 passes defended, and four forced fumbles during his career. He was posthumously honored with a selection to the 2007 Pro Bowl.

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian honored late NFL legend Sean Taylor following his daughter Jackie's inspirational remarks

Sean Taylor tragically passed away in 2007 after being shot by an intruder at his residence. During the incident, his wife, Jackie Garcia, and their 18-month-old daughter, Jackie Taylor, escaped unharmed.

Jackie Taylor, a talented athlete herself, currently represents the University of North Carolina's volleyball team as a middle hitter. On an episode of The Pivot Podcast, she shared her dedication to honoring her father's legacy through her hard work in sports.

I tryl really hard to continue his legacy, continue my legacy..." Jackie Taylor said. "I think he would’ve been such a changemaker beyond the football field. I think he would’ve changed my perspective in life," she added

For those unaware, Sean Taylor's No. 21 jersey was officially retired by his team in 2021 to honor his memory. In a tribute to her father, Jackie Taylor has chosen to wear the same number during her volleyball career at UNC.

Alexis Ohanian later shared Jackie's clip from the podcast on X and wrote:

"RIP 21"

Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur, has long been an advocate for women's sports. On September 26, he, along with his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, hosted an exclusive women’s track and field event, Athlos NYC, featuring prominent athletes such as Gabby Thomas and Brittany Brown.

