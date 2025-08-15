  • home icon
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoils daughter Olympia with expensive gifts on her 1st day at school

By Rohit
Modified Aug 15, 2025 06:23 GMT
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, tech mogul and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is leaving no stone unturned for their daughter Olympia's return to school. He took to social media to share how he made his daughter's first day of school exciting for her.

Ohanian bestowed Olympia with the latest computer and tablet from Microsoft as a back-to-school present for her. He shared a video of her on Instagram unboxing her presents and fawning all over them.

"New computer & tablet for @olympiaohanian on her first day of school. I cut off her "thank you" at the start of the video!! Thanks @microsoft," Ohanian said on Instagram.
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian&#039;s Instagram story. (Source: Instagram - @alexisohanian)
Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story. (Source: Instagram - @alexisohanian)

Olympia is Williams and Ohanian's first daughter, and was born in September 2017. The tennis legend famously won her 23rd Major title at the Australian Open 2017 while being eight weeks pregnant as well. Their second daughter, Adira River, was born in August 2023.

While Olympia may be headed back to school after her holidays, the family made sure the summer break was enjoyable for her. They previously shared frequent glimpses on social media of their fun activities over the past few weeks.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian enjoyed an entertaining summer with their children

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The Williams-Ohanian household had a memorable summer and spent a ton of quality time with their daughters. Serena Williams took her daughters Olympia and Adira River on a girls' trip, fulfilling her promise to them of taking them to see all the "wonders of the world". The first pitstop for them was the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada.

"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls ... where to next?" Williams on Instagram.
While Niagara Falls isn't included in the Seven Wonders of the World per se, it is a marvel in itself and is often referred to as the "8th Wonder". The Colosseum in Italy, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, or the Great Wall of China could be next on Williams' radar.

Alexis Ohanian, meanwhile, indulged in what has become a tradition in their home, making pancakes with his two daughters. They went with crepes in their latest endeavor. Ohanian often advocates for a strong work-life balance, and practices what he preaches.

