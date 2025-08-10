Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira enjoy weekend together as they continue special ritual

Former player Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared with his followers about his family's weekend. Ohanian posted a few pictures on social media and let everyone know that he and his daughters, Olympia and Adira River, did not forget about their ritual of making pancakes together on weekends.This time, the Ohanians chose crepes, the crisp French-style pancakes. These are extremely delicate and thin and made from unleavened batter that consists of butter, flour, granulated sugar, salt, eggs, milk, and water.The Reddit co-founder, who always makes time for his family despite his busy schedule, shared four photos on his Instagram account on Saturday, August 9. Two of the images were close-up shots of Olympia and Adira's hands as they enjoyed crepes made by their doting father.&quot;The Ohanian girls got their Crêpe Saturday,&quot; Ohanian wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn in September 2017, Olympia is Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's first daughter. The tennis legend and her husband, who tied the knot in November 2017, welcomed their second child, Adira, in August 2023.Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won her last Major at the 2017 Australian Open, defeating her sister Venus in the final.When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the best part of being a 'girl dad'Serena Williams, along with her daughter Adira River and husband Alexis OhanianIn December 2023, Alexis Ohanian conducted a Q&amp;A session on his Instagram account, where one of his followers asked him about his favorite part of being a father to two daughters.&quot;Great question! My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad because they are just, they are different and its awesome,&quot; Ohanian said.The 42-year-old entrepreneur added that both his daughters, Olympia and Adira, are way kinder than he was at their age.&quot;I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better,&quot; he added.Serena Williams finished her glorious career at the 2022 US Open. In her retirement note, published in Vogue, the American revealed Olympia's wish to be a big sister, specifically to a girl.