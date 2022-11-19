Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supports Elon Musk's new Twitter policy

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lent his support to Elon Musk for the billionaire's latest policies formulated on Twitter.

The microblogging site's new CEO has been trying to rebuild the platform since he took over on October 27. He took online users by surprise on Friday as he put forward the idea of a complete revamp of the algorithm on the social media platform.

Musk took to the social media platform to state that Twitter will not encourage negative tweets or hate speech on its platform in any manner.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.

Elon Musk @elonmusk New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.

While online users were divided on what Musk said, with a section of them questioning the violation of one's freedom of expression, Alexis Ohanian agreed with the 51-year-old's views.

"This is an important distinction I've been talking about for years and happy to see. Social media has 100% control over who they give reach and legitimacy to and should be judicious," Ohanian said.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Elon Musk @elonmusk New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. This is an important distinction I've been talking about for years and happy to see. Social media has 100% control over who they give reach & legitimacy to and should be judicious. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is an important distinction I've been talking about for years and happy to see. Social media has 100% control over who they give reach & legitimacy to and should be judicious. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Thanks, GMA - Can you do this for all our anniversaries?"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows his appreciation to Good Morning America for memorable anniversary video

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 16 this year. The celebrations went ahead with a grand ceremony where the 23-time Grand Slam champion was spotted in a white bridal gown while Ohanian was seen in a well-tailored suit.

In light of the occasion, Good Morning America (GMA) shared a special anniversary video that had snippets of conversations they both gave in interviews about each other.

"Happy anniversary Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian," GMA captioned their post.

Ohanian thanked GMA for the video and jokingly wrote:

"Wow, thanks, GMA - can you do this for all our anniversaries???"

In an interesting excerpt from the video, Ohanian was asked by American television host Jimmy Fallon about whether he had played tennis with his wife, to which he jovially replied:

"She's actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down because I wanted to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons"

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes