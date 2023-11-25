Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian take daughter Olympia on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge adventure, craft custom lightsabers together

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently treated their daughter Olympia to an unforgettable experience at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Williams and Ohanian regularly offer glimpses of their exciting adventures with their daughters on social media, sharing highlights from their cherished time together. Ohanian, in particular, takes an active interest in Olympia's extracurricular pursuits, often joining her in activities like Lego building, ballet and golf.

The couple recently took their daughter Olympia to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a popular destination for fans of the space-themed franchise at both Disneyland and Disney World. The family visited Savi's Workshop, where they crafted their own personalized lightsabers.

Serena Williams documented the process of her and Olympia handpicking components for their custom lightsabers, offering a peek into the extraordinary experience. Ohanian also took to social media and shared his experience of guiding the six-year-old through the process.

The 42-year-old later showed off the finished product, revealing that while she had opted for a blue lightsaber, Olympia had chosen red for hers.

"Coco Gauff is not Serena Williams, but she can win some Grand Slams" - Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently hailed Coco Gauff as the best female athlete on tour, comparing her athletic prowess to that of an Olympic-level sprinter.

"Coco, the best female athlete on the tour. She’s an Olympic sprinter with a racquet in her hand," he said on the Match Point Canada podcast.

He added that the 19-year-old's increased confidence had aided in concealing her "dodgy" forehand.

"The forehand’s a little dodgy. I know she kinda covered it up during the summer, but there’s a little bump there. But when you are confident, as you know, you don’t see it as much. But maybe, when you have the people change the pace, you’re not as confident," he added.

Macci contended that although Gauff lacked Williams' all-around power on the court, the reigining US Open champion was likely to win more Grand Slam titles in the future.

"So, she’s not Serena, but she can win some Grand Slams," he said.

While discussing his former protege, Macci also praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion as one of the greatest female athletes in history.

"She’s the best athlete to ever hold a racket and maybe one of the best female athletes of all time. Big, strong, fast, quick, flexible, could do the splits. She also knew where you were going to hit the ball before you did. She had the rage inside, she gave me that look even at 10 years old. She had all the time in the world," he said.

