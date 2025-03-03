Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes up bid after $352.6B-worth Elon Musk dismisses interest in buying TikTok

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has joined the baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers' former owner Frank McCourt and Shark Tank-famed Kevin O'Leary's bid to acquire the video-sharing platform Tiktok's US operations from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. This comes after Elon Musk showed disinterest in buying the company. Ohanian had earlier invested in several tech companies like Instacart, Patreon and OpenSea.

Ad

The Reddit Co-founder, who holds extensive expertise in social media, hopes to take over the company as a strategic advisor. He also expressed his excitement to work on this project as he hopes to give people more control over their data through their 'The People's Bid.' The $352.6B worth (according to Forbes) tech mogul, however, was indifferent to this acquisition bid as he was in favor of the executive order banning the app in the US earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

In an exclusive report by Reuters, McCourt announced that Alexis Ohanian joined forces with him aiming to provide the country with a free platform. Ohanian took to his Instagram stories to confirm the news himself by sharing the report.

Screenshot via @alexisohanian on Instagram

Musk who had famously acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, also made an unusual claim that it is a rare incident for him to take over companies.

Ad

"I don't have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok. I'm not chomping at the bit to acquire TikTok, I do not acquire companies in general, it's quite rare," he said. (via Reuters)

He was also showered with compliments by McCourt as he joined the bid.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lauded by Frank McCourt

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian positive about successfully acquiring Tiktok - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian joined Frank McCourt and Kevin McLeary's 'The People's Bid' to acquire the US operations of Tiktok. As the McCourt group announced their partnership, the owner lauded the Reddit Co-founder on his exemplary skillset and fresh outlook for the company:

Ad

“He has that broad portfolio of experience … of where social media was and, I think, a keen understanding of where it’s evolving. Where he can help mostly is validating but also socializing what we're doing," said McCourt in an exclusive interview for Reuters.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' NWSL team Angel City FC rose to $300 million in valuation in just 4.5 years since the couple bought it for $1 million in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas