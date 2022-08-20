Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia to Waffle House for the first time, reveals how the establishment led to the creation of Reddit

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took their daughter Olympia to Waffle House, an American restaurant chain, for the first time on Friday, a sort of historic moment considering the same establishment indirectly contributed to the creation of Reddit, the social media platform founded by Ohanian.

Taking to Twitter, Ohanian recalled how if not for a moment of serendipity, he would have ended up as a lawyer instead of creating the social media site that led to his eventual claim to fame.

"Took Jr. to Waffle House for the first time. If you've been following me for a while, you just know how important this restaurant is," Ohanian said. "It's where it all started, not this literal one, but Waffle House. If not for Waffle House, I might be a lawyer, which no one would want."

While in the midst of taking his Law School Admission Test (LSAT), the American felt hungry, which caused him to leave the exam hall and go to a nearby Waffle House outlet. It was there that he got the spark for Reddit, a company he later sold for $10 million and is currently worth more than $10 billion.

Although the entrepreneur could not take Olympia to the exact same Waffle House, he was more than happy to introduce her to the "greatness" of the restaurant chain.

"Thankfully, in the middle of taking my LSAT, I got hungry and I got up and left. And I got to a Waffle House," Ohanian said. "And now, I am taking my daughter there, showing her the greatness of Waffle House."

"I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete, I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams recently revealed she and her husband are trying to have a second child soon

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is into the last leg of her tennis career as she gears up to play the last ever Grand Slam of her career at the US Open later this month. Speaking to Vogue on the occasion of her retirement announcement, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she and her husband Alexis have been trying for a second child.

It was one of the reasons that contributed to the former World No. 1's decision to hang up her racquet, as she did not want to be pregnant again while also being an athlete.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," Serena Williams said. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

With one last shot at a Major title, the 40-year-old will be hoping for a miracle at Flushing Meadows as a title run in New York will help her equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

