Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian treats daughters Olympia & Adira to delightful ball pit experience before Beyonce concert

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, spent quality time with his daughters, Olivia and Adira, before the family attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter in Paris. Williams and Ohanian also sang along to the multiple-time Grammy winner's popular singles.

Ad

Serena Williams and Alexis, having dated for a year, got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. In 2016, they also welcomed their first child, Olympia, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner continued her success on the tennis court. Ohanian, who has been one of the most prominent figures in the entrepreneurship and business domain, often spends time with his daughters, taking them to events or making breakfast.

Recently, the family jetted off to Paris for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stop. Ahead of the show, the tech mogul took his children to a ball pit for them to have a fun experience, as posted on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

The picture featured Serena Williams' husband and younger daughter seated on the couch while Olympia drowned in a pool of balls.

"Saturday," he captioned.

Serena Williams' husband spends time with kids in a ball pit; Instagram - @alexisohanian

In a set of stories, uploaded previously on June 21, the former World No. 1 and her husband grooved to the beats of 35-time Grammy winner Beyonce's 2011 hit, 'Love on Top'.

Ad

Beyonce's aerial performance on a horseshoe prop amazed Ohanian, as he shared on his X handle.

"Didn’t know Beyoncé was gonna FLY tonight. Damn!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian has been making strides in the track and field realm with his newest venture, Athlos, a women-only event which debuted in September 2024.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, once detailed what led him to come up with Seven Seven Six

Ohanian at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Williams' husband, who rose to fame as the co-founder of Reddit, joined the likes of Harjeet Taggar and Garry Tan to start a venture capital firm, Initialized, in 2011. He shifted towards pre-seed investing and stepped down from the Managing Partner's role in 2020.

Ad

In a series of X posts, he detailed the story of how his erasure from the firm's story led him to start a new venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

"Saw myself get erased from @initialized history and figured it was time to put up some numbers that would be too good to silence. We’ll see'

He further wrote:

"Total erasure from the website, marketing, story etc. Basically I was a valuable cofounder and partner while it got the firm press; even switched my attribution for Midas List to Garry to help him be more famous; very odd but once I left the story suddenly became a solo founder journey.”

Ohanian was the lead investor in the NWSL team Angel City FC, which debuted in 2022, and has become the most valuable club in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More