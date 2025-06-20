With no word from Coco Gauff yet, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reaches out to Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird with special Athlos offer

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his admiration for America's iconic sports couple, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. He even revealed a special 'Athlos' related gift for them, while there is still no word from Coco Gauff regarding the same.

Ohanian is a prominent advocate for women's sports. He regularly shares his admiration for stars who have strived to push women's sports forward. Two of those icons are WNBA legend Bird and American soccer legend Rapinoe.

Sharing a video on his Instagram Story where they celebrated with a bottle of Champagne, the Reddit co-founder revealed how he admired the couple. He captioned the post:

"I always try to give these two legends their flowers [Rosé] whenever I see them. Your trackside suite at @athlos is waiting for ya"

Just days earlier, after Coco Gauff clinched the 2025 French Open title, becoming the first American since Serena Williams to do so, Ohanian had offered her a similar gift. Gauff had shared an Instagram post showing how she, like Gabby Thomas, had manifested the win. Reposting it on X, Ohanian added:

"There’s a trackside suite waiting for you at @athlos25, @CocoGauff — congrats!"

However, it is still unclear if the two-time Grand Slam champion has accepted the invite.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was inspired by the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe to invent Athlos

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit, continues to champion women’s sports through his venture, Athlos. During an appearance on the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, Ohanian reflected on how watching the 2019 Women’s World Cup made him realize a major gap in visibility.

"I already knew a couple of the big stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe even though I didn't watch the sport. I knew the American women were excellent, they had a legacy of excellence. And I knew that I paid attention to them when the World Cup was happening and then they disappeared for the next four years," Ohanian said.

That realization pushed him to ask:

"Why does this happen? Is there a professional league?"

Later, ahead of the Olympics, Ohanian experienced deja vu with women’s track and field.

"I had these track stars that had popped up in my consciousness who had transcended the sport, like Sha'Carri (Richardson) like Gabby (Thomas). We had the Olympics coming up, where again I knew I was going to be paying attention to track and field."

Determined to change that, he launched Athlos to support year-round visibility for women athletes. Beyond Athlos, Ohanian is also a founding investor in NWSL side Angel City FC and executive producer of The Offseason, a show revolving around NWSL athletes.

