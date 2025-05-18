Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian treats his wife & daughter Olympia to grand tea outing during London trip

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently visited London with his legendary wife and the couple's seven-year-old daughter Olympia. The Reddit co-founder also treated them to tea, which is widely regarded as the national drink of the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, May 17, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared three pictures. The first one featured his wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia all smiles as they struck a pose at the London place where he took them for his tea treat. In the next one, Olympia appeared elated as she savored an assortment of sweets. The last picture showed the seven-year-old going through a book sitting inside a rather exotic, literature-themed space.

"Back in London, had to take the girls to tea!," Ohanian captioned his post.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's post came on the back of yet another high-profile investment move in women's sports made by the Reddit co-founder. The move saw Ohanian become a new minority investor in the women's team of West London-based soccer giant Chelsea Football Club.

"I've bet big on women's sports before... I'm doing it again" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian after buying 10% stake in London-based Chelsea women's soccer team

Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Ohanian's made his first major foray into women's sports as an investor and co-owner in 2020, when he and several other high-profile celebrities banded together to form Angel City FC. The women's soccer team eventually went on and became a part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Recently, he bought a 10% stake in Chelsea's women's soccer team. Over the years, the club, based in West London, has become a household name globally. While the achievements of the club's men's team since 2005 have played a major role in their current global standing, the women's and youth teams have also excelled.

After becoming a minority investor in the Chelsea women's team, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote:

"I've bet big on women’s sports before—as the founding control owner of @weareangelcity—and I’m doing it again. I’m proud to announce that I’m joining @chelseafcw as a minority owner and board member. I’m honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favorite @barclayswsl team and much, much more."

The Reddit co-founder went on to laud the players in the Chelsea women's soccer team, who recently led the club to the Women's Super League (WSL) trophy for sixth season in a row. Remarkably, they remained unbeaten throughout the season. Impressed by her husband's latest women's sports investment, Serena Williams delivered a proud reaction.

