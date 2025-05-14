Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian turn responsible parents for their daughters despite late night outing

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended the annual Robin Hood gala with his wife. The Reddit co-founder later disclosed that despite staying on at the event late into the night, the couple decided to return home for the sake of their daughters Olympia and Adira. Ohanian also hinted at a "weekend trip" ahead for the family and revealed a treat for Olympia before the outing.

Ad

On Monday, May 12, this year's Robin Hood gala took place at New York's Javits Center. The high-profile event, aimed at eliminating poverty, was attended by several celebrities. Williams and Ohanian were among them.

After enjoying the night at the gala, the power couple reached home in the early hours of the next day. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Late night with @RobinHoodNYC — we got home at like 3am but the girls needed their parents and grateful to get to wake up with them (put the celsius in my veins this morning)"

Ad

Trending

Ohanian further wrote about treating his and Williams' seven-year-old daughter Olympia to a manicure-pedicure session before the family sets off on a trip this coming weekend.

"And taking Jr for a fun mani pedi today for our weekend trip...," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this year, Ohanian spoke up about the need for building organic, authentic and real connections in this social media-driven era to ensure a future fit for his daughters.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian laid bare his intention to build a future keeping daughters at forefront

Alexis Ohanian speaking at a New York event (Source: Getty)

In December last year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian featured as a guest on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. Soon after the turn of the year, the Reddit co-founder took to X and shared a clip from his discussion wth Shetty that didn't make it to the final cut.

Ad

Ohanian added to thought-provoking caption to the post as well, stressing on the need for social media to evolve in order to foster more meaningful connections between people in the future. According to the 42-year-old, this will lead to a future that his daughters Olympia and Adira deserve.

"Social media 2.0 won’t be about likes or views—it’ll be building real connections with others. Talked to @jayshetty about how the next generation of consumer social will be about connecting with your *actual* friends. (s/o @airbudswidget). The future I’m working on is one my daughters deserve: authentic, human, and meaningful," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams began dating in 2015 and became parents two years later as the tennis legend gave birth to Olympia. Around two months after Olympia was born, the power couple got married, and in 2023, they became parents for a second time as Williams birthed daughter Adira River.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas