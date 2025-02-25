"Throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her" - When Serena Williams revealed why she was 'nervous' to meet her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams once opened up about the experience of meeting her daughter Olympia for the first time after giving birth. The American explained why she felt anxious before the emotional moment.

Williams was pregnant with her first child when she won her 23rd and last Major title at the 2017 Australian Open. The former World No. 1 and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter Olympia in September later that year. However, the birth was far from smooth as Williams was forced to have an emergency C-section due to life-threatening complications. She also needed additional surgeries after developing a pulmonary embolism.

Apart from her physical struggles, Serena Williams also harbored emotional concerns about meeting her daughter. In a 2022 piece for Elle, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she never experienced a maternal connection to Olympia during her pregnancy, which made her feel nervous.

Although Williams said that her protective instincts were very strong, she admitted that she wasn't overcome with affection for her baby. However, the American divulged that fellow mothers reassured her with stories of similar experiences.

"I was nervous about meeting my baby. Throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her. While I loved being pregnant, I didn’t have that amazing Oh my God, this is my baby moment, ever. It’s something people don’t usually talk about, because we’re supposed to be in love from the first second," she said.

"Yes, I was a lioness who would protect her baby at any cost, but I wasn’t gushing over her. I kept waiting to feel like I knew her during pregnancy, but the feeling never came. Some of my mom friends told me they didn’t feel the connection in the womb either, which made me feel better, but still, I longed for it," she added.

Serena Williams on her daughter Olympia: "I loved her right away, it wasn’t exactly instantaneous, but it was there"

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Despite her fears over her lack of connection with Olympia, Serena Williams disclosed that she loved her daughter once she saw her after giving birth.

Although the former World No. 1 confessed that the feeling wasn't instantaneous, she disclosed that her affection for Olympia only grew as she recalled being enamored by the sight of her daughter.

"When I finally saw her—and I just knew it was going to be a girl, that was one thing I knew about her before we even had it confirmed—I loved her right away. It wasn’t exactly instantaneous, but it was there, and from that seed, it grew. I couldn’t stop staring at her, my Olympia," she said.

In August 2023, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River. The former World No. 1 admitted her worries about whether she could love another child as much as Olympia, but she was relieved that everything "worked out."

