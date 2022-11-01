Former World No. 1 Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave his thoughts on Nike's partnership with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions Portland Thorns.

Ohanian, who part-owns another club in the NWSL, acknowledged the potential of women athletes being great for apparel brands to do collaborations. The 39-year-old is the co-owner of Angel City FC, a team that is based in Los Angeles.

Just Women's Sports brought together all the Portland Thorns players for a photoshoot ahead of the NWSL Championship party. The players dressed up in glittering fashion and posed for cameras as part of their partnership with Nike.

"Turns out women athletes love fashion and are great for apparel brands looking to do partnerships," he tweeted.

In a video shared on social media, Thorns' players can be seen excited about the photoshoot and pumped up for the NWSL championship party.

Portland Thorns clinched the NWSL title by beating Kansas City Current in the final. Sophia Smith opened the scoring for the Thorns just four minutes into the game. An own goal from Current's Addisyn Merrick shortly after half-time gave the Thorns a comfortable 2-0 victory and with it the title.

"The Four Seasons in DC really went next level with this Real Qai Qai cake for Olympia" - Alexis Ohanian on a hotel's cake gifting gesture

Alexis Ohanian and her daughter Olympia at the US Open 2022

Alexis Ohanian recently stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in DC with his daughter Olympia for the NWSL Finals. During his stay, the hotel management set forth an amazing gesture by gifting young Olympia with a Qai Qai-inspired cake.

The Reddit co-founder was impressed by the beautiful gesture from 'Four Seasons' and took to his Twitter account to share a picture of the cake.

"The @Fourseasons in DC really went next level with this @RealQaiQai cake for Olympia", Alexis Ohanian wrote in his tweet.

The Qai Qai doll, which features prominently on the cake, is one of Olympia's favorites according to Serena Williams. The children's book 'Adventures of Qai Qai', written and published by Williams, was in fact inspired by the very same doll. Four Seasons evidently took inspiration from the book and made the cake to surprise Olympia.

The debut children's book by Serena Williams was a massive hit as it sold millions of copies worldwide. The book even made it to the 'New Bestseller List' a week after it was released.

