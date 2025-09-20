  • home icon
  Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian unveil 'Papa Dragon' tattoo honoring his family, opens up about daughter Adira's reaction

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:10 GMT
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian unveil 'Papa Dragon' tattoo honoring his family, opens up about daughter Adira's reaction - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has come up with another idea to show his affection for his family, which also includes their two daughters, Olympia and Adira. He decided to use his left hand to create something special.

On Thursday, Monolith Studio's tattoo artist Oscar Akermo shared a design he inked on Ohanian's left arm. Ohanian wanted something that celebrated his love for his family, and in response, Akermo unleashed his creativity to produce a dragon on his forearm.

According to Akermo, the dragon is a personal symbol of the bond Ohanian shares with his kids. The artwork also incorporates dates and symbols important to their family life.

"@alexisohanian asked me to create a tattoo design celebrating his love for his family," Akermo wrote, while also sharing pictures from the process.
"We came up with this dragon, coiling around a preexisting tattoo he already had, this dragon is a fun and personal reference to the bond he shares with his kids, along with some important dates and symbols that only those who know, will know. Thank you for trusting me with your vision, see you soon again! Done at @monolithstudio."
Under the comments section, the Reddit co-founder referred to the tattoo as "Papa Dragon." Moreover, he shared the reaction of his daughter Adira, affectionately called "DeeDee."

"Papa Dragon! Every time DeeDee sees it she goes, 'Papa Dragon – RARRR!'"
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his daughters' personalities

Alexis Ohanian likes to spend time with his daughters. They follow some special traditions on Sunday, like making creative things out of a pancake to visit their farm and picking fresh fruits and vegetables. After spending so much time with them, Ohanian shared what he noted in terms of the personalities of his two daughters.

During an interview with People in May last year, Ohanian revealed that his elder daughter, seven-year-old Olympia, has developed maternal instincts already and is protective of two-year-old Adira.

"She's able to have a lot more fun with her sister in terms of playing," Ohanian said. "You can already see the interactions between them. It's a big age gap, and Olympia has a little bit of that maternal spirit. She's like, 'This is my baby,' and it's great to see them together."
Ohanian also predicted that once Adira becomes more mobile and more vocal, sibling fights will soon take over in playful chaos.

"Adira's getting more mobile and more vocal, and it's only going to get even more fun," Ohanian added. "I guess at some point they're going to fight over things, but for now, let me live in bliss."

Alexis Ohanian's job as a father will become more difficult when that happens, but right now, the tech entrepreneur is enjoying the bliss inside the house.

Edited by Krutik Jain
