Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian vouched for funding revenge companies after Rippling CEO Parker Conrad's success. The American admitted that the idea worked for him.

Rippling, a leading HR, IT, and finance platform expanded its value from $11.25 billion last year to $13.4 billion in April 2024. This has been largely due to funding from capital market companies including Coatue, Founders Fund, and Greenoaks. The US-based company raised $200 million in capital and expanded to new areas of operations like global payroll services, benefits management, and IT infrastructure.

Referring to Conrad and Rippling's success, entrepreneur Sam Lessin maintained that one should "always" fund revenge companies.

"You should always fund revenge companies...," Lessin wrote on X.

"Vengeful people can be unbalanced, irrational and blind - you probably don't want to fund revenge the day after someone is wronged when they are in a fit of rage... but let them stew on it... and if they get a John Wick like zen state of commitment to long-term vengeance against those that have wronged them... write the check," he added.

Ohanian agreed to the remarks, stating that his business also enjoyed similar success.

"Yes. Can attest to this. Worked out well for me and not just @Rippling," Ohanian's post on X read.

Alexis Ohanian has had decent success with his venture capital firm 776. He also enjoyed great fortune at Initialized Capital, where he ended his role as Managing Partner in 2020. The company was valued at around $3.2 billion back then.

Ohanian's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. With his wife Serena Williams' net worth estimated at around $290 million, the couple totals nearly $450 million.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains the reason for resigning from Reddit

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian at the Sportico's Invest in Sports Event (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explained the reason for resigning from Reddit. After co-founding the social media platform in 2005, the American stepped down fifteen years later due to disagreements with other board members.

In a recent episode of the A Bit of Optimism podcast, Ohanian stated that he voiced for banning violence and hate communities on the Reddit board. He maintained these were "right" for the society but that other members did not align with this outlook.

"I knew one voice out of five on a board, especially for issues that I really felt strongly about like banning violence and banning hate communities, I realized I was in a room that I wasn't aligned with. And these were things that I knew were just right for business and right for society," Serena Williams' husband said.

After resigning from Reddit, Ohanian insisted that he should be replaced by a black candidate. African-American entrepreneur Michael Seibel was selected to the Reddit board a few days later.

