Serena Williams' husband & father-of-2 Alexis Ohanian proudly shows off Kobe Bryant-inspired Nike sneakers gift he got

American tennis legend Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share that he had been gifted a print image of the Kobe Bryant-inspired Nike sneakers, the Nike Zoom Kobe 1. This was Bryant's first signature basketball shoe with Nike, which first released in 2006. Ohanian was gifted the print image by artist Adam Port, who is known for painting realistic and immersive paintings of sneakers and sports stars.Ohanian is an entrepreneur and investor, known for his work in co-founding the popular internet platform Reddit. Ohanian has been married to tennis legend Serena Williams since 2017, with the couple now having two daughters together. Ohanian has also been involved in sports, making a large donation to University of Virginia's women's basketball program last year. The tech mogul also holds minority ownership of the Chelsea FC Women's team.In a post shared on X, Alexis Ohanian thanked Adam Port for his gift, which included the print image of the sneakers as well as a note from Port who stated it was to &quot;thank him again&quot;.&quot;My guy! Thank you Adam&quot;Alexis Ohanian recently revealed that his wife, Serena Williams, had initially tried to talk him out of investing in women's sports because of the challenges she faced in it.Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams: &quot;Amazing mother on top of an amazing business woman&quot;Ohanian and Williams at The 2023 Met Gala - Source: GettyAlexis Ohanian was recently asked about his marriage to Serena Williams. In an interview on the Today Show, Ohanian said:&quot;I think one of the things that’s really so commendable is - y’all don’t get to see - as amazing as she is as an athlete, you know, greatest of all time, she’s an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira.“She’s an amazing mother on top of an amazing business woman and sports icon. And that’s something that I think few people understand. She’s reached the top of the mountain top, the highest of heights, things that most of us, I think on any other day would trade so much for. And yet, after being up there, the thing that gives her so much joy is the simple things, you know, family, that I think every one of us has an option, an opportunity. So don’t squander that.”Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams recently made an appearance together at the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United, where Chelsea emerged as the winner.