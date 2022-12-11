Serena Williams' husband lauds Trevor Noah for praising Black women in his farewell speech

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, sang the praises of anchor Trevor Noah for honoring black women in his farewell speech. The South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, and actor was the host of The Daily Show, an American late-night talk show and satirical news program on Comedy Central.

Following the end of his show, Noah delivered a farewell speech that had his fans in awe. Serena Williams' husband also reacted to the speech and heaped praise on Noah for mentioning black women in his speech.

"If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women... Black women cannot afford to fuck around and find out." What a farewell from @Trevornoah," Alexis Ohanian wrote in his tweet.

Serena Williams' husband has a dominant presence on social media

Alexis Ohanian tied the knot with 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams. The star couple also have a daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr., aged five. Ohanian has a strong presence on social media, be it posting about her daughter's antics or taking a on certain issues related to sports in general. The co-founder of Reddit, Ohanian, has often hit back at fans on social media.

Earlier this week, the entrepreneur contributed to a notable debate about the popularity of men's and women's football. While reacting to a social media post that reflected the differences in viewership between the men's and women's FIFA World Cup, Ohanian clarified that he wasn't surprised by the statistics and stated that women's football has always been more popular in the US.

"This shouldn't surprise anyone paying attention. Women's Tennis has long been more popular in US than Men's - now here's some more data about women's football just facts, folks," Alexis Ohanian wrote in the tweet.

Ohanian also conveyed his support for singer Shina Novalinga after the latter spoke about her mental health and the horrific news of attempting to commit suicide.

"I want to share my story with you because I know deep down I’m not alone. I am tired of putting this image everyday when in reality, I am battling with depression. Mental illness is real. I am grateful to be given another chance. I am grateful for my family and my friends. I know I can get better, I know we can get out of this. Time off is needed. Thank you for being by my side," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian replied to Novalinga's post with a red heart emoji and was one of her well-wishers who extended their support for the singer.

