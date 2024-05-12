Since she hung up her racket in 2022, Serena Williams has been making giant strides on the business scene. She recently became a co-owner of Cincoro, a tequila brand owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Williams is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, winning 23 Grand Slam titles. In basketball, Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history, having won six MVP awards during his active years.

Cincoro Tequila was founded by Michael Jordan, Wes Edens, Jeanie Buss, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck in 2019 out of their love for Tequila.

Earlier in May, the tennis great was included in the new list of co-owners of the Cincoro tequila brand alongside professional golf champions Keegan Bradley and Dustin Johnson, MLB legend Derek Jeter, businessmen like Gerry Cardinale, Egon Durban and others as they prepare for global expansion.

On Saturday, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture where Michael Jordan and Williams posed for the camera, and another where the former World No. 1 held a bottle of tequila.

Speaking to VIBE about Cincoro, Williams said joining the team is about "championing a legacy of greatness." She recognized the brand's qualities and is thrilled to be part of the team:

“Being part of Cincoro isn’t just about business—it’s about championing a legacy of greatness. I love Cincoro. Just as I’ve strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I’m thrilled to be part of the team."

Serena Williams on having business ventures - “It was super important for me to make a plan B while I was doing my plan A”

Serena Williams at Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF game - 2023

Back in March 2024, Serena Williams shared in a TikTok video that while still playing professionally, she saw investing in businesses as plan B. She added that at the time of speaking, she had invested in over 85 companies.

“Just been an entrepreneur, while I was playing tennis, it was super important for me to make a plan B while I was doing my plan A. Sounds weird, like a plan B. But it was fun, it was really important for me to do that. So, in my personal portfolio, I have invested in over 85 companies, maybe? Also, 14 are unicorn and a few decacorns."

The American debuted on the makeup scene with her brand 'Wyn Beauty,' launched in early April. Being an investor for many years, Williams also launched her venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, in 2015 and collaborates on a few businesses with her elder sister Venus Williams.

