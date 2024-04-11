Serena Williams joins Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and other stars on cover of People magazine's 50th anniversary issue

Serena Williams has made her debut on the cover of PEOPLE magazine’s 50th-anniversary issue along with other Hollywood icons. This special issue will be available on newsstands on Friday, April 12.

The 50th Anniversary issue features Serena alongside other iconic figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Michael J. Fox. Also gracing the pages are Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, and Reese Witherspoon.

The sneak peek of the cover was shared on the People magazine's official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 10.

"Our 50th-anniversary issue was so fun, we needed two covers. 🥂 Head to the link in our bio to read our digital issue and pick up a copy of the magazine on newsstands this week," the post was captioned.

Williams’ journey with the magazine dates back to her teenage years. She has been a regular feature in the magazine since her U.S. Open victory in 1999. She also graced the cover of Teen PEOPLE in 2000 for a special Olympics issue. However, this 50th-anniversary issue marks her first appearance on the cover of American weekly magazine.

Serena Williams previously featured in another star-studded cover of British Vogue's March 2024 issue with 39 other famous female personalities such as including Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, and Salma Hayek. This issue marked the departure of editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who had been working with the British fashion magazine for the last seven years.

Serena Williams launches new skincare brand 'WYN Beauty'

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Following her retirement from tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has been concentrating on her business ventures, with her most recent project being 'WYN Beauty'.

This makeup brand, which she launched last week, is tailored to active women of various skin tones. The brand offers a range of shades across 10 different products, designed to suit a broad range of skin tones, with a special emphasis on women with a rich melanin complexion.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was recently featured on the digital cover of the online beauty magazine Byrdie ahead of the launch of her makeup line.

"Beauty has been part of every era of my life, from the court to the red carpet. @wyn Beauty is an extremely personal undertaking. It’s a brand that’s evolved from my lifelong passion for makeup, and the entire collection is authentic to who I am," the post was captioned.

