In Pictures: Serena Williams dazzles in latest photoshoot for Byrdie as she launches her new beauty brand 'WYN Beauty'

Serena Williams recently graced the spring issue of Byrdie magazine and revealed details of her new makeup brand WYN Beauty.

Williams was featured on the digital cover of Byrdie magazine's spring issue. The issue was shot on the tennis legend's farm in Florida, near a chicken coop.

Have a look at the pictures from the shoot below:

Williams has pursued many entrepreneurial endeavors since she retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has invested in companies across diverse sectors like consumer products healthcare, e-commerce, etc through her VC Fund 'Serena Ventures'.

She added another feather to her cap by launching a makeup brand 'WYN Beauty'. Serena Williams' debut collection will be available in Ulta Beauty stores and website from April 7.

Serena Williams shares details of how tennis helped her create WYN Beauty

Serena Williams at Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF match at the 2023 Leagues Cup

In her interview with Byrdie, Serena Williams talked about her much-awaited makeup brand WYN Beauty. The former World No. 1 mentioned how during her days as a professional athlete, she had to refresh her face before she faced the media and that experience helped her lay a foundation for WYN Beauty.

"Those moments are the foundation of the brand. After playing on center court in front of millions of people, I'd have to do press. There was a point where I was talking to the press every single day. I had to figure out how I wanted to show up, but I only had a few minutes after a match to do my makeup," Williams said.

"It all started with the skin tint. I would often mix my foundation and sun cream because I couldn't find a skin tint I loved. I realized that if I'm having this problem, other people are as well. From there, I started thinking about how I could create functional and really cool products," she continued.

The American legend also talked about how tennis players could not wear makeup so she applied lipstick and eyeliner to express herself.

"Tennis is different than other sports. Sprinters and gymnasts, for example, can wear a full face of makeup. With tennis, you can play for three hours and have sweat pouring down your face. So I had to find little ways to enhance my features. It started with the beads—that was a way to express myself. From there, I leaned into eyeliner and lipstick."

Tennis has greatly inspired her makeup collection as the items are packaged in chartreuse color, inspired by the color of the tennis balls. According to WYN Beauty's website, the color is close to Williams' heart and represents energy and audacity.

