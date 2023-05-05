Tennis superstar Serena Williams recently made a playful accusation towards her older sister, Venus Williams, alleging that she had stolen her workout equipment.

Venus Williams' clothing brand, EleVen, posted a video on social media showing the seven-time Grand Slam champion engaging in a workout routine on a tennis court, using various warm-up bands and playing some practice shots.

Serena shared the same video on her Instagram story and humorously accused Venus of taking her warm-up bands, which were visible in the footage.

"Great video from @venuswilliams. But that is my warm up band," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram story.

Venus Williams is a successful entrepreneur, having launched her own clothing line, EleVen, and established her own interior design firm, V Starr Interiors. She has also invested in the NFL team Miami Dolphins, along with her sister Serena, and partnered with GhostBed, an online mattress retailer, to expand her business portfolio.

Venus Williams jokes about permanently disinviting Serena Williams from her house after accusations of theft

Last month also Serena and Venus Williams engaged in some lighthearted banter on social media. The exchange began when Serena playfully accused her older sister of stealing her workout equipment.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a TikTok video of her workout session at her sister's residence. In the video, Serena humorously pointed out the workout equipment that appeared to have been taken from her by her sister Venus Williams, who was also seen exercising in the background.

“I’m here to confess that my sister is a thief. Here’s evidence. So I’m at Venus’ house and clearly this is where all my workout balls went but I’m trying not to complain. I’m trying to just be positive here. This amazing reformer was mine so. I keep asking her for some money but she’s outright refused," she said in the video posted to TikTok.

Zooming in on a towel monogrammed with her initials, Serena joked about her sister needing to be brought to justice. She quipped that Venus had also stolen her dog.

"She needs to be brought to justice. That’s an ‘S’ on that towel. These things are mine. What else in here is mine? Is that in fact my dog. That is my dog," she added.

Venus reacted to her sister's TikTok and joked about permanently banning the former World No. 1 from her house.

"Permanently disinvited from my home @serenawilliams," Venus Williams posted on her Instagram story.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

