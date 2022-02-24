Serena Williams launches new collection for her 'S by Serena' fashion brand

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the release of her latest collection for her sustainable fashion line 'S by Serena'. The outfits from the collection, named "Best Dressed", are all designed by the 23-time Grand Slam champion. They come in a variety of sizes, keeping in line with the brand's motto of inclusivity and body positivity.

Williams remarked during the unveiling that she had designed the dresses "inspired by strong women" and wanted to encourage women to showcase their "best selves."

"New for 'S by Serena'. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. "Best Dressed" available to shop now," Williams captioned the post.

In addition to being the designer, the former World No. 1 also modeled one of the outfits -- a black formal dress.

"LBD," Williams captioned the post.

Serena Williams set to be honored by FIT as a fashion icon

New York's Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) recently announced that Serena Williams will be honored as a fashion icon at their upcoming gala. The American will be joined by film producer Debra Martin Chase, Harlem's Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel and businesswoman Aerin Lauder as the honorees at the ceremony, which takes place on 13 April.

FIT's president, Joyce Brown, remarked during the announcement that the aforementioned quartet were chosen for the "profound impact" they had on their respective industries.

She added that they had helped inspire future generations to pursue their own goals through their display of creativity and determination.

"We are so proud to recognize these outstanding leaders – women who have made a profound impact in their respective industries spanning fashion, beauty, sports and entertainment," Brown said. "Each one –– in her creativity, determination, drive, and self-confidence –– serve as role models for FIT's talented students."

On the tennis front, Serena Williams has not played a competitive match since the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she retired due to injury.

She has missed the last two Grand Slams and there has been no official confirmation of when she will be back in action. The 40-year-old revealed in a recent interview that she has begun some light training sessions, but that is all the news she has provided so far.

As a result of her prolonged absence, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to 241 in the WTA rankings.

