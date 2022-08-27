"Serena Williams has this legendary energy around her, which I guess is not easy to live with; I'm sure in 100 years we're still going to talk about her" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev gave his thoughts on Serena Williams' legacy during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2022 US Open. Medvedev believes the 23-time Major champion has a "legendary" aura and opined that it must be difficult to be in the American's shoes given the immense admiration and attention she receives.

"Every time I saw her (Serena Williams) in person, she just has this legendary energy around her, which I guess is not easy to live with, because that's why everybody is a fan of her. Maybe Paparazzi," Daniil Medvedev said. "You come around here, and you're like, I'm a fan, something special."

The 2022 US Open will be Williams' last-ever tennis tournament after she announced her retirement from tennis a couple of weeks ago. But Medvedev firmly believes the American will be talked about well after she hangs up her racquet, a testament to her amazing legacy.

"She for sure has and will have an amazing legacy in tennis," he added. "I'm sure in hundred years we're still going to talk about Serena Williams."

"20 years later, I'm here, and Serena Williams is still playing" - Daniil Medvedev recalls his earliest memory of the American

Daniil Medvedev marveled at Serena Williams' longevity.

During the press conference, Daniil Medvedev was asked to share some personal anecdotes he has from meeting Serena Williams in the past. The Russian responded by saying that he could not recall any exact memories involving the 40-year-old although they have interacted a few times.

"Yeah, I don't have anything. We actually interacted few times. I think there must be something, but I don't have it right now here," said the Russian.

and DID YOU KNOW @serenawilliams and @Venuseswilliams are 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals together, which is the greatest unbeaten record in Grand Slam finals in tennis history across all disciplines (men's or women's singles or doubles, or mixed doubles). DID YOU KNOW❓@serenawilliams and @Venuseswilliams are 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals together, which is the greatest unbeaten record in Grand Slam finals in tennis history across all disciplines (men's or women's singles or doubles, or mixed doubles). 💥

The 26-year-old Russian remembered watching her and her older sister Venus Williams in action on TV when he was around six or seven. He recalled how both players would constantly be clinching titles in those days.

"If not, I always say when I took the racquet for the first time, I was 6, I don't remember when I started watching tennis on TV. Let's say half a year later, one year later," Daniil Medvedev said. "Okay, there are these tournaments, Grand Slams, biggest tournaments in the world. Serena was already there. I'm not sure she was No. 1 in the world. They were together there with Venus sharing Grand Slam finals, both winning a lot. Serena was starting to win a little bit more already. Okay, she's the strong woman in the world in tennis right now. That's cool."

Medvedev marveled at how Williams is still playing twenty years later, well after he went on to establish himself as a tennis player.

"20 years later I'm here, already managed have some success in my career, and Serena is still playing, playing her last US Open," he added.

