Serena Williams makes bold prediction about Reilly Opelka winning US Open in future after her NYC visit

Serena Williams has made a bold claim about Reilly Opelka winning the US Open in the future after her NYC visit. The singles tournament of the event is slated to commence on August 24 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Opelka was last seen in action at the mixed doubles tournament of the US Open, where he teamed up with Venus Williams. They locked horns with Andrey Rublev and Karolina Muchova in the first round; however, they faced an early exit after being bested by their opponents, who progressed to the next round with a 4-2, 5-4(4) win.

Currently, he is gearing up for the first round of the US Open's singles tournament, where he will be squaring off against Carlos Alcaraz. Amid this, Williams paid a visit to the US Open in New York City and shared a video of her visit on her Instagram story, showcasing Opelka training for his upcoming singles campaign. She also added a caption in her update, making a bold prediction about Opelka winning the US Open in the future.

"202? US Open champ @reillyopelka."

Williams' Instagram story | Source: IG/@serenawilliams

Opelka and Williams are frequently seen supporting each other. Opelka had congratulated Serena on winning the Portrait of a Nation award in November 2022.

Reilly Opelka made his feelings known about the supreme mentality of the Williams sisters

Reilly Opelka had appeared on the ATP Tennis podcast in December 2022, where he opened up about the supreme mindset of both Serena Williams and Venus Williams. He stated that the top 5 tennis players, including the Williams sisters, were wired differently and complimented them.

"You look at the mindset of Top 5 guys on tour; they are abnormal. They're extremely abnormal human beings. They're wired differently and I know from experience of being around Venus and Serena Williams, there is nothing normal about them and I mean that as a total compliment," said Reilly Opelka.

He also mentioned that he might not be able to play like the top players do at the age of 38 or 39.

"Imagine being 38, 39 years old with every record in the game and everything you can imagine but still doing everything possible to do better, I don't know if I'll be able to do that," he added.

Reilly Opelka hasn't won any title this year so far; however, he reached the final round in his season opener at the Brisbane International. He squared off against Jiri Lehecka in the final round but had to withdraw amid the match, citing a back injury, making his opponent the winner.

