"There's nothing normal about Venus and Serena Williams" - Reilly Opelka comments on the elite mentality of the Williams sisters

American tennis player Reilly Opelka recently stated that there is nothing normal about Serena Williams and Venus Williams' tennis abilities.

On the ATP Tennis Podcast, the American revealed that the mindset of elite players is "abnormal". He mentioned that the top 5 players in the sport - including Serena and Venus Williams - are "wired" differently.

Opelka, who won two titles in the 2022 season in Houston and Dallas, pointed out that being around the Williams sisters, he noticed that they are not normal.

"You look at the mindset of Top 5 guys on tour; they are abnormal," said the American.

"They're extremely abnormal human beings. They're wired differently and I know from experience of being around Venus and Serena Williams, there is nothing normal about them and I mean that as a total compliment," he added.

Opelka also pointed out that he might not have the same drive to improve that other top players do at late stages in their careers.

"Imagine being 38, 39 years old with every record in the game and everything you can imagine but still doing everything possible to do better, I don't know if I'll be able to do that," said the American.

"To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back" - Naomi Osaka on Serena Williams' retirement

Serena Williams embraces Naomi Osaka of Japan following her defeat

Former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka revealed that she was taken aback by Serena Williams's retirement in 2022. The American legend announced that she would "evolve" away from the sport after the 2022 US Open.

Osaka, who won her first Major in New York in 2018 after beating Williams, mentioned that she still believes that the 23-time Major champion will return to tennis.

“To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back. But you know how you’re just like this can’t be happening kind of thing. So, it was one of those moments for me but I’m really grateful that she told everyone, so we at least got the chance to watch her,” said Naomi Osaka.

Osaka and Williams faced off four times against each other on the tour. The Japanese player defeated her idol thrice; in the 2018 US Open, Miami in 2018, and the 2021 Australian Open. Williams, meanwhile, defeated Osaka only once in Toronto in 2019.

