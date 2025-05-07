Serena Williams makes her feelings known on sister Venus flexing her tenniscore-inspired Met Gala look

Serena Williams dropped a seven-word reaction to sister Venus' dazzling look at the 2025 Met Gala. Both the legendary sisters were in attendance at the gala event, but it was elder sister Venus who showed up sporting a look inspired by her tennis roots.

On Tuesday, May 6, the day after the 2025 Met Gala took place, former No. 1 and seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her tenniscore-inspired look for the event. The tennis legend collaborated with Lacoste's creative director, Pelagia Kolotouros, to make the emerald green ensemble a reality. The 44-year-old captioned the post:

"#SuperfineStyle with my @lacoste family at the #METGala 🐊✨"

Fellow former No. 1 and 23-time singles Major winner Serena Williams, clearly impressed by her elder sister's Met Gala look and poses, delivered her reaction in the comments section, writing:

"Wow love these poses and this lewk"

Serena Williams' comment on sister Venus' Instagram post featuring her tenniscore-inspired look at the 2025 Met Gala (Source: Instagram/venuswilliams)

Serena Williams herself donned a custom, icy blue, off-shoulder gown designed by Moncler and noted designer Edward Enninful. Williams was in fact joined by Enninful at the event and the two happily posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Interestingly, for this year's Met Gala, the Williams sisters did away with one particular ritual that had become routine for them when it came to their presence in past editions of the event.

Venus and Serena Williams were not aware of each other's outfits for Met Gala 2025

The Williams sisters at the Viva Technology show in Paris in 2024 (Source: Getty)

In an interaction with the media during her presence at the 2025 Met Gala, Venus Williams disclosed that it had become a sort of custom for her and sister Serena to share their respective looks for the event ahead of attending it in the past. However, she said that things were different for this year's edition, claiming that both of them had no idea of what the other would be wearing.

"She doesn't know. And you know we always we always text each other each other's designs. But this is the one year we didn't," Venus Williams said.

Serena Williams bid farewell to her tennis-playing career at the 2022 US Open. Since then, she has been firmly focused on her family and entrepreneurial ventures. Meanwhile, Venus Williams is yet to announce her retirement, even though she has been inactive on the WTA Tour for quite some time. Her last competitive outing came at the 2024 Miami Open.

