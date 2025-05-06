Venus Williams reveals she & sister Serena Williams ditched longtime ritual at Met Gala 2025

WTA legend Venus Williams recently raised the curtain on a consistent rule she abides by with her sister Serena. During her appearance at the Met Gala 2025, the seven-time Grand Slam champion mentioned how both sisters know about each other's outfits way before, as they exchange information via texts.

However, she also shared that Serena wasn't aware of about her outfit at the Met Gala 2025, marking the event as an exception.

The younger Williams sister was spotted in a seafoam green dress by Moncler, topped with lace details and a big cape. She also styled her hair in short waves. Venus Williams, on the other hand, wore a Lacoste outfit with a tennis skirt, polo shirt, and a bright green cape.

During a conversation with the media, Venus was asked if her sister Serena already knew what she was wearing. The WTA star mentioned how they both exchange information about their outfits before events via texts. But this year, they made an exception.

"She doesn't know. And you know we always we always text each other each other's designs. But this is the one year we didn't," the 44-year-old said.

Both Venus and Serena Williams' presence at the Met Gala 2025 made headlines. The tennis sisters were also seen engaging in conversation with other renowned athletes, including Lewis Hamilton, Sloane Stephens, and others.

Venus Williams surprises fans by teasing a special appearance at the upcoming French Open

Dove & Venus Williams Team Up On The First Ever Limited-Edition Dove Beauty Bar To #KeepHerConfident And Celebrate Building Body Confidence For Girls In Sports - Source: Getty

Venus Williams is set to make her return to tennis at the upcoming French Open. However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion won't be appearing as a participant, but as a part of the broadcasting team.

TNT Sports recently updated fans with the announcement of Williams' entry to the punditry team for the upcoming event in Roland Garros. The WTA legend also expressed her excitement about the new role, saying:

"I know what it’s like to battle on the clay, and I’m looking forward to sharing that experience."

Williams is set to join other renowned tennis entities, including John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, and former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki. The 2025 French Open will get underway on Sunday, May 25, 2025 with the final scheduled for June 8.

