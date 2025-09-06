Serena Williams makes rare US Open appearance to watch Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka; Courtney Cox, Jessica Alba, Lola Tung & others join in

Several A-list celebrities attended the US Open women's final between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka, including tennis legend Serena Williams. Sabalenka eventually got the job done in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3).While Sabalenka was the defending champion in New York, Anisimova reached the finals for the first time in her career. This was the tenth meeting between the duo, with the American still leading the charge 6-4.Former World No. 1 Serena Williams made a highly anticipated return at Flushing Meadows. She was joined by Hollywood celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Jamie Foxx and Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts, and Chelsea Handler.Here's a sneak peek at high-profile guests attending the US Open final:Apart from those mentioned above, American comedian Retta and rapper Sawatiee also made their presence felt in New York.Former US Open champion Andy Roddick also caught the action courtside alongside Tracy Austin and Billie Jean King. Roddick famously won the event in 2003 by defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final.Popular TV Actors Courtney Cox and Lola Tung were also among those in attendance on Saturday. Tung is known for her performance as Isabel &quot;Belly&quot; Conklin in the Amazon Prime Video series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.British actress Simone Ashley also caught the attention of the shutterbugs from the stands. The Bridgerton star looked engrossed in the match-up while sipping up her drink in Arthur Ashe.American actor and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell was in attendance during the women's final. The 56-year-old sported a clean-shaven look and was accompanied by a friend.Aryna Sabalenka becomes the first woman to defend her title at the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Day 14 - Source: GettyAryna Sabalenka was rewarded for her persistence with a title-winning run at the US Open. After failed attempts in Melbourne and Paris, the Belarusian eventually captured her fourth Major title in New York.Sabalenka has reached the finals of the US Open consecutively for the last three years. She became the first woman, after Serena Williams in 2014, to defend her crown at the Major.The Belarusian also extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings. She will be at least 4000 points ahead of her near-rival, Iga Swiatek.Sabalenka has now captured two titles at the US Open and the Australian Open in her career. She will be eager to emulate the same on clay and grass.