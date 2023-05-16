Serena Williams makes yet another foray into business world, takes on role as senior advisor for Consello Group

Serena Williams has further expanded her business portfolio by taking on a new role as a senior advisor at Consello Group, a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform.

The firm works with clients in the banking industry, providing "financial services related to M&A advisory, investment banking, digital assets, and business development." Prior to Williams, the advisory board for the Consello Group had two retired athletes on it -- NBA star Pau Gasol and NFL legend Tom Brady.

Speaking in a statement to the public, the group's partner Mindy Grossman welcomed the 23-time Grand Slam champion to the team, expressing her confidence in the "significant value" she will bring to their clients as well as their private equity portfolio companies.

“[Consello] is excited and honored to have Serena join our team and we know she will bring significant value to our clients on both the financial advisory side, as well as our private equity portfolio companies,” Grossman said.

Serena Williams set to become mother for the second time

On the personal side of things, Serena Williams is set to become a mother for the second time, having made the announcement last month. During their attendance at the Met Gala, Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared the happy news with their fans.

The couple's first child - five-year-old Olympia - was born in 2017, a spell during which the former World No. 1 took a short break from tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion mounted a comeback soon after, reaching four more Major finals. Unfortunately, her dream of winning a Slam title as a mother never came to pass.

Serena Williams hung up her racquet last year at the US Open, where she reached as far as the third round. After victories over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit, who was ranked World No. 2 at the time, Williams fell to Ajla Tomljanovic in a nail-biting three setter.

Emotional after her farewell at Flushing Meadows, the American said in her on-court interview:

"I tried, Alija played a little bit better. Thank you. Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades. It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."

